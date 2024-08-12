Shah Rukh Khan has finally confirmed his next project, the much-anticipated action film titled King. The superstar made the announcement during a recent interaction at the 77th Locarno Film Festival. The film, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, will also mark the big-screen debut of Shah Rukh's daughter, Suhana Khan. For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with the Pardo alla Carriera award at the Locarno Film Festival.

Shah Rukh Khan CONFIRMS his next film King with Sujoy Ghosh: “For 6-7 years I have been thinking about it”

Shah Rukh Khan Gears Up for His Next Action Film King

In a video clip that has been widely circulated online, Khan revealed, "The next film that I am doing is King. I have to start working on it, lose some weight, stretch a little so my groins don’t get caught while I am doing action.” This announcement has created a buzz among fans eagerly awaiting the release of this film.

SRK’s Long-Standing Desire to Work on King

SRK also shared that he has been contemplating this project for several years. Reflecting on his film choices, Khan mentioned that after wrapping up Jawan and Dunki last year, he was keen on exploring a new genre. “There’s a certain kind of film I want to do, where, maybe it is more age-centric, and I want to try something. For 6-7 years I have been thinking about it. I mentioned it to Sujoy one day and he says, ‘Sir, I have a subject.’”

Scheduled to go on floors in November this year, King has already generated significant buzz. Apart from Shah Rukh and Suhana Khan, the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist and Abhay Verma in a pivotal role. With such a talented cast and crew, expectations are high for this action-packed extravaganza.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan on being FIRST Indian to be honored at Locarno Film Festival: “I love the coziness of this place”

More Pages: King Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.