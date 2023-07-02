Varun Dhawan is currently busy with the shooting of Citadel while Atlee Kumar is awaiting the release of Jawan.

CONFIRMED! Varun Dhawan to headline Atlee Kumar’s next; action-entertainer to release on May 31, 2024

Cine1 Studios and A For Apple Studios have come together to create a cinematic extravaganza, featuring one of Bollywood's most dynamic actors, Varun Dhawan, in the lead role. The highly anticipated film promises to be an adrenaline-pumping action spectacle that will captivate audiences worldwide.

CONFIRMED! Varun Dhawan to headline Atlee Kumar’s next; action-entertainer to release on May 31, 2024

Penned and helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Kalees, known for his expertise in delivering gripping narratives, the movie is set to be a high-octane rollercoaster ride filled with thrilling moments and larger-than-life action sequences. With a proven track record of creating engaging stories, Kalees is poised to bring his creative vision to life on the silver screen once again. The project will be jointly produced by Murad Khetani and Priya Atlee.

Adding to the excitement, the film will be presented by Atlee, a name synonymous with blockbuster hits. As a renowned director and producer in the industry, Atlee's involvement in the project guarantees a grand cinematic experience that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

While other details of the upcoming action entertainer are yet to be disclosed, #VD18 is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on May 31, 2024.

Coming to the professional front, Atlee is currently gearing up for his upcoming directorial venture, Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan has a bunch of projects in his kitty including his OTT debut series, Citadel India.

Also Read: Bhediya duo Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon reunite to vibe on ‘Baaki Sab Theek’ song; actor comments, “love you to the moon”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.