Shahid Kapoor is all set to commence his next project soon. Following the releases of Farzi and Bloody Daddy, the actor will now work with Anees Bazmee for an action comedy. Rashmika Mandanna also stars in the movie. The plan is to kick off the shoot in August 2023. The film will reportedly see the actor in a double role.

Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna to kick off Anees Bazmee’s next in Mumbai in August

In May 2023, Bollywood Hungama had revealed that Shahid Kapoor allotted his dates to Anees Bazmee and will soon commence shooting for this action comedy. According to our sources close to the development, Shahid Kapoor will start shooting for Anees Bazmee's comedy on August 1. "Shahid Kapoor is very excited to do an out-and-out comedy after a long time and will commence his work on the film from August 1. He has allotted bulk dates to Anees Bazmee from August to December as the team is planning a start-to-finish schedule," revealed a trade source to Bollywood Hungama.

"Apart from Shahid and Rashmika, a big ensemble cast will be a part of Anees Bazmee's comedy and an announcement shall be made soon. The movie will be released next year and the title will be revealed by July," the trade source told us further.

Now, turns out, the shoot will commence in Mumbai and will be shot on a set with Rajasthani Haveli backdrop. As per a report in Mid-Day, a trade source said, "Anees and his technical team, including DoP Manu Anand and production designer Rajat Poddarr, scouted for locations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan before finalising the desert state. In the first schedule that rolls in Mumbai, the leads will shoot indoor scenes, with the set depicting the interiors of a Rajasthani haveli."

The three-week schedule will come to an end with a 15-day break in Mumbai following which they will head to Rajasthan for the shoot schedule. The source further revealed, “Anees wants to do a start-to-finish schedule in the state from mid-September and complete a chunk of the film by October. Then comes the movie’s most crucial schedule in Mumbai, which will involve a lot of action. If things go as planned, the project will be wrapped up by the year-end.”

Apart from Dil Raju, the movie also has Ekta Kapoor as one of the producers and more details will be unveiled soon. It is said to be a big Pan India comedy from Anees Bazmee and Shahid Kapoor for Dil Raju.

