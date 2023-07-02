Readers may recall that Bollywood Hungama has recently reported that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is set to release on July 4. Meanwhile, there are speculations about Ranveer Singh playing the lead in Don 3, with an official announcement expected on his 38th birthday on July 6. Adding to the excitement, Ranveer has hinted at another thrilling project in his birthday week, involving his wife and actress Deepika Padukone and South stars Ram Charan and Trisha Krishnan.

On Sunday afternoon, Ranveer took to his verified social media handle and shared a video clip with their followers. The clip features Deepika Padukone as a woman, who is looking for his missing husband while Ranveer seems to be a detective. Besides them, the intense promo also features glimpses of Ram Charan and Trisha Krishnan without revealing much about their characters.

Instagramming the video, Ranveer wrote, “Unveil the secret,” and tagged a page by the name of “The Secret.” Meanwhile, the mentioned IG page also shared an identical video clip along with a caption reading, “Brace yourselves for a mind-blowing revelation!” The caption further read, “The countdown begins as The Secret is set to be unveiled on July 5th!”

As it is not yet confirmed if the upcoming project is a film or a show, a section of netizens are speculating it to be an advertisement. However, till then, fans have to wait for the announcement.

Readers may recall that Ranveer and Deepika were last seen together in a dance number of Rohit Shetty’s last directorial venture, Cirkus. Besides this, Deepika also played a cameo in Kabir Khan’s ‘83, headlined by Ranveer.

