The much-anticipated film Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, has finally got a release date.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The much-awaited film, Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, has finally got a release date. The film, directed by Sriram Raghavan, will be released on December 15, 2023, in both Hindi and Tamil. 

The upcoming film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Tinnu Anand, Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, Rajesh Williams, and Pari. Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte will also be seen in cameos in the film. Merry Christmas is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Jaya Taurani, Sanjay Routray, and Kewal Garg.

The film has been shot in two languages, Hindi and Tamil, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, while the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles.

Merry Christmas is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film has been in the making for a couple of years now, and fans are eagerly waiting to see Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi share the screen for the first time. For the unversed, the film was earlier scheduled to release in December 2022. However, the release was postponed. 

Speaking of the same, a source had informed Bollywood Hungama, “The plans went haywire after Katrina Kaif tested positive for Covid-19 in June. A very important schedule, spanning nearly 30 days, was lined up featuring not just Katrina Kaif and co-star Vijay Sethupathi but other actors as well. After Katrina tested positive, it took a while for the makers to schedule and get the dates of everyone.”

Also Read: Radhika Apte to play cameo in Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas

More Pages: Merry Christmas Box Office Collection

