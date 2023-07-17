comscore
Shah Rukh Khan unveils fresh Jawan poster featuring Nayanthara; calls her "thunder" that comes before the storm

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan unveils fresh Jawan poster featuring Nayanthara; calls her “thunder” that comes before the storm

The fresh poster of Jawan features leading lady Nayanthara posing with a Glock.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The highly anticipated action thriller Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, continues to captivate audiences with its rising popularity. Exciting news for fans: a stunning new poster showcasing the fierce and action-packed avatar of Nayanthara, the female lead, has just been unveiled. With just a glimpse of her look in the Prevue, there’s anticipation to see more of her in the film.

This poster is undoubtedly a delightful treat for fans who have been eagerly awaiting its release. It’s regardless been one of the most interesting casting coups with Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara coming on screen for the first time!

Watching superstar Nayanthara being a part of Jawan has already raised the bar of this high-octane action entertainer to the next level. As the poster is here, without a doubt, watching Nayanthara on the screen playing a role of a cop, is definitely going to be a big highlight in the film. Seems like the makers are leaving no chance to keep the exhilarate of the audience on the edge by bringing interesting updates from the film, leaving us craving for more.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Also Read: Kiara Advani does NOT have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection

