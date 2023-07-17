comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Alia Bhatt to play de-glam superhero in YRF’s Spy universe; Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan not to make appearance in the movie

By Subhash K. Jha -

Post-marriage, Alia Bhatt seems to be going great guns. Not only is she the female lead in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which is on release at the end of this month, Alia will also be going international with Heart Of Stone, where she will share screen space with Gal Gadot.

Alia also seems all set to conquer new peaks in 2024. She starts the year by becoming Yash Raj Films’ first female super-hero in its spy universe, where we already have Salman Khan (as Tiger) and Shah Rukh Khan (as Pathaan).

A source close to the development revealed, “Alia will play a gender-free spy. She won’t be playing a gender-specific action heroine but a hero like Salman and SRK. Adi Chopra wants to break the stereotypical image of the female hero, ke agar heroine superhero hogi toh glamorous aur sexy hogi. Alia will play a makeup-free no-vanity superhero in a mission to save the world.”

Would the other members of Yash Raj’s spy universe make an appearance in Alia’s spy universe? “Yes, but later. Not in the first film. Adi doesn’t want the limelight to be stolen from Alia,” said the source.

A formal announcement on Alia being inducted into Yash Raj’s spy universe will happen after the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

In the meanwhile, enjoy the inside details provided above.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt says she is not willing to “Sacrifice family time for work anymore”, speaks on balancing professional and personal life

