Vikramaditya Motwane, who is known for films like Udaan, Lootera, Bhavesh Joshi & more, will collaborate with Ananya Panday for his next.

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday started her acting career back in 2019, and in the first four years, she headlined 9 projects. In fact, she has a couple of projects in her kitty. Making another addition to her repertoire, the actress recently confirmed a new project, which will be helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. The untitled film is a cyber-thriller in which Ananya Panday will take on a part she has never played before.

CONFIRMED: Ananya Panday greenlights Vikramaditya Motwane’s cyber-thriller; says, “He has been on my wish list”

Speaking of the same, Ananya told Pinkvilla, “When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story; I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel really lucky to be working with him this early in my career.”

In addition, Vikramaditya Motwane briefly spoke about the upcoming project and asserted, “This is a thriller with modern-day appeal and very relevant to our times. It’s going to be really interesting to see Ananya Panday in this role since it’s something she hasn’t attempted before.”

Meanwhile, producer Nikhil Dwivedi added, “When Vikram shared the script with me to produce, it was one of the most interesting materials I had laid my hands on in recent times and I decided within a few hours to participate in this. Ananya is a commendable artist and someone to watch out for in times to come. I am excited that she is in the film.”

The cyber thriller went on floors recently and will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule.

Coming to the professional front, the 24-year-old actress was last seen in Liger, opposite South sensation Vijay Deverakonda. The Puri Jagannadh directorial, which was released on August 25 last year, performed poorly at the box office.

A few months back, Ananya wrapped the shoot for her next film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. She will soon share the screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in the sequel of Dream Girl.

