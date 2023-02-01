The daughter of actor Pooja Bedi and the granddaughter of Kabir Bedi, Alaya Furniturewala, marked her debut in 2020, and with her first project itself, she managed to impress the audience as well as the critics. Currently, the actress is busy with the promotions of her upcoming venture, Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. During a recent promotional gig, the actress revealed that she “almost” took up a profession that was not acting.

Alaya F reveals she “almost” took up a profession out of acting; says, “key is to work hard”

For the unversed, it all happened during her interview with Times Of India. She was asked to share her views on star kids opting for professions other than acting. In her response, she asserted, “It’s great. I almost took up a profession outside of acting. The key is to work hard at anything that you choose to do and fight for your place in the world; whatever profession that may be.”

During her conversation with the portal, the Jawaani Jaaneman actress also shared her experience of working with director Anurag Kashyap. She said, “Working with Anurag sir is a masterclass in acting for any actor. It’s like graduating from an Anurag Kashyap School of People in Film. Because his way of working is so unique, spontaneous, impulsive and intuitive, in so many ways. I think it’s quite incredible because it makes you believe in yourself as an actor.”

The 25-year-old actress further added, “Once you leave after completing an Anurag Kashyap film, you’re prepared for a lot of things that you were not prepared for earlier. I feel grateful that I got a chance to work with him, he's also a wonderful person. He is a mentor to me. He will always be someone that I turn to for guidance or advice or even just a fun chat.”

Coming back to her next film, Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, it is slated to release on February 3. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, the film also features Karan Mehta in the lead along with Alaya.

