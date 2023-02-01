Veteran actor Jackie Shroff turned 66 today and the social media is full of posts wishing him on his special day. Among the countless posts, the one by Subhash Bhai stands out, not just because it’s by him. The veteran filmmaker made an announcement of his next film with Shroff.

He shared a picture of Shroff, which looks like from their film Yaadein, and wrote, “Once a HERO -always a HERO. BORN as a new super HERO in our film HERO 1983 and #YAADEIN 2001. now comes in 2023 as a heart warming super HERO on big screen film being produced by @MuktaArtsLtd on my script never before. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @bindasbhidu.”

Apart from the tweet, there is not much info on the film. Ghai has also not revealed whether he would be directing the film.

Ghai and Shroff go a long way. Their association started with Shroff’s first film as the main lead in Hero, which also starred Meenakshi Sheshadri. The film initially didn’t do well at the box office and it seemed as if it doesn’t have a chance. However, it started picking up later and gradually became a clear hit at the box office.

Ghai and Shroff continued their association in the forthcoming years in films like Hero, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak and Yaadein. With the aforementioned forthcoming film, the two would be working with each other after over two decades as Yaadein had released back in 2001.

