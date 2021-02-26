Bollywood Hungama

Confirmed! Ajay Devgn to begin shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi from February 27

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The recent teaser launch of Gangubai Kathiawadi has created massive buzz and much anticipation for the film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has yet again given Indian Cinema a powerful big screen character of Gangubai, portrayed by Alia Bhatt, whose performance in the teaser has left everyone spellbound.

After much speculation, it is confirmed that Ajay Devgn will be seen playing a significant role in this stem-winding story. Marking Ajay Devgn and Alia's first film together, Gangubai Kathiawadi also celebrates the reunion of the superstar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 22 years. Their earlier outing was the iconic Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Ajay Devgn will join the Gangubai Kathiawadi team tomorrow, 27 February at the grand set which has been created in Mumbai.

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to hit the cinema halls on 30 July this year.

