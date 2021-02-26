Hrithik Roshan has been summoned by the Mumbai Crime Branch to appear before them at 11 am on Saturday to record his statement in case he registered against actress Kangana Ranaut. The complaint was registered in 2016 with regard to an exchange of email between the two.

In 2016, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan had filed a complaint alleging that someone impersonating him was emailing Ranaut from bogus email id.However, Ranaut claimed that the said email d was given to her by Roshan and that they have been communicating through the same id till 2014. The emails were allegedly exchanged in 2013 and 2014.

Hrithik and Kangana had worked together in the 2010 film Kites and then in the 2013 film Krrish 3. In 2016, Roshan had sent a legal notice to Ranaut after she referred to him as a silly ex. But, Roshan denied having any kind of relationship with his Kites co-star. He also claimed that she had been sending him absurd emails. In 2016, Roshan's laptop and phone were taken by the Cyber cell for investigation.

During the initial probe, Ranaut's statement was recorded by the police who then concluded that the emails were allegedly sent from her id, but the actress denied having sent any email.

In December 2020, the case was transferred to Criminal Intelligence Unit(CIU) on a request made by Roshan's lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani.

