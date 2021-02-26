Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.02.2021 | 7:19 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Hrithik Roshan summoned by the Mumbai Crime Branch to record statement in case against Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Hrithik Roshan has been summoned by the Mumbai Crime Branch to appear before them at 11 am on Saturday to record his statement in case he registered against actress Kangana Ranaut. The complaint was registered in 2016 with regard to an exchange of email between the two.

Hrithik Roshan summoned by the Mumbai Crime Branch to record statement in case against Kangana Ranaut

In 2016, Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan had filed a complaint alleging that someone impersonating him was emailing Ranaut from bogus email id.However, Ranaut claimed that the said email d was given to her by Roshan and that they have been communicating through the same id till 2014. The emails were allegedly exchanged in 2013 and 2014.

Hrithik and Kangana had worked together in the 2010 film Kites and then in the 2013 film Krrish 3. In 2016, Roshan had sent a legal notice to Ranaut after she referred to him as a silly ex. But, Roshan denied having any kind of relationship with his Kites co-star. He also claimed that she had been sending him absurd emails. In 2016, Roshan's laptop and phone were taken by the Cyber cell for investigation.

During the initial probe, Ranaut's statement was recorded by the police who then concluded that the emails were allegedly sent from her id, but the actress denied having sent any email.

In December 2020, the case was transferred to Criminal Intelligence Unit(CIU) on a request made by Roshan's lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan backs out of his OTT debut with the The Night Manager adaptation

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar come together…

The makers of Pathan recreate African arms…

Salman Khan starts shooting with Shah Rukh…

No name decided as yet for Saif Ali Khan and…

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah shares…

SCOOP: Shahid Kapoor to play the role of…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification