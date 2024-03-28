Bollywood couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are set to embark on an inspiring entrepreneurial journey with the launch of a homegrown fashion label that places a spotlight on local artisans. Known for their affinity for handmade clothes and unwavering support for handcrafted work, the duo aims to breathe new life into one of the oldest forms of art deeply embedded in Indian culture.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to launch homegrown fashion label to empower local artisans

Intricate artisanal work across India has been world-renowned for years. However, the artisans responsible for this meticulous craft are facing challenges that threaten their continuity in the business. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, recognizing the need for intervention, are soon to transform their passion for handcrafted art aimed at rejuvenating the community of local artisans from Lucknow.

Richa Chadha, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative, saying, "We have both always strived to work at a grassroots community level with whatever we do. We have always wanted to sport local communities, our social endeavours too are something we strive to do from a grassroots legal up. So when the idea struck us to want to do something for the artisans, especially those in Lucknow who have years and years of art they have been practising, we wanted the label to be a reflection of that. We have always been in awe of the skill of local artisans, particularly those involved in crafting exquisite intricate work in textiles. In today’s age barring a handful, a lot of local art and artisans are vanishing and are struggling to survive with technology and mass-produced things taking over. So we wanted to preserve this and help a community to showcase their work, their art, their talent”.

The couple's initiative is not just a business endeavour; it's a commitment to preserving and promoting cultural heritage. By offering expert guidance and a supportive ecosystem, Richa and Ali aim to empower local artisans, ensuring their invaluable contributions to India's artistic legacy endure.

