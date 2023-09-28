The song, which is dedicated to the passionate love story of Dev and Tara, is sung by Amit Mishra and Antara Mitra.

Colors is all set to bring in a passionate love story Chand Jalne Laga on television, which revolves around the journey of two childhood sweethearts, Dev and Tara. Starring popular actors, Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in the lead roles, the show captures how the two who once brought solace into each other’s lives are separated by the turn of fate. The makers believe that the sentiments of love, separation, and uncertainty of their extraordinary tale are best expressed through music, which has now them to create a music video.

Ahead of its launch, the show will present a soulful music video which sheds light on what it means to be in love with someone and move apart from them. Sung by award-winning singers Amit Mishra and Antara Mitra, it is titled ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ and composed by Raja Narayan Deb.

Sharing her thoughts about the song, Antara Mitra says, "Working alongside Amit Mishra for the creation of Chand Jalne Laga's music was an incredible journey. This was my first collaboration with Raja Narayan Deb and it was a delight to sing for him. We aimed to weave the love story of Dev and Tara into every note of this song. We truly hope that this song will serve as a heartfelt extension of the show. We poured our hearts into this project, and I am confident that our fans will feel the same emotional connection that we did while recording it.”

Talking about the song Amit Mishra says, "Melody has the unique ability to convey emotions that words alone cannot express. Lending my voice to Chand Jalne Laga and working with composer Raja Narayan Deb and lyricist Manoj Yadav was a pleasure. The lyrics are touching, and the melody is simply mesmerizing. I strongly believe that this song will resonate with every soul that listens to it. Through the power of music, we've painted the emotional canvas of Dev and Tara's love story in the most beautiful way possible. The song sets the perfect tone for this fairytale romance, standing for the test of love and the poignant pain of separation. I hope the audience loves this track and showers their love on it.”

Chand Jalne Laga will also be exploring the chemistry between Kanika Mann and Vishal Aditya Singh for the first time and it is expected to air on Colors soon.

