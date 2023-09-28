What has transformed itself into the YRF Spy Universe in today's time, started back in 2012 with the Salman Khan-led Ek Tha Tiger. The film proved to be a blockbuster, leading itself to Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). The historic success of both Tiger films has led Salman Khan to earn the tag of being the "OG" of YRF Spy Universe, alongside the flamboyant Hrithik Roshan and humane Shah Rukh Khan. The crossover of spy films also started with Tiger making a seeti-maar appearance in the introduction of SRK as Pathaan in Spy Universe, elevating the impact of the film for the audiences.

Aditya Chopra to lay the foundation of Spy Universe with Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 – Ready to integrate Tiger vs Pathaan, War 2 & Alia Bhatt film

And now, Bollywood Hungama has another exclusive scoop on Tiger 3. A trade source informs that Tiger 3 is set to lay the path for Spy Universe ahead. "The story of Tiger 3 will decide the path ahead for films like Pathaan, War 2, and the yet untitled Alia Bhatt film. Maneesh Sharma and Aditya Chopra have chalked out the premise of Tiger 3 like a true blue universe film that opens up several story avenues for the films that are going to be made in the coming two years," the source informed Bollywood Hungama.

In fact, Tiger 3 will also give the audience an insight into what they can expect from the iconic Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan face-off in a full-fledged action thriller, Tiger vs Pathaan directed by Siddharth Anand. "There will be a lot of open ends that open avenues for character journeys in the future. Pathaan was a mere character establishment, which merged itself into the universe with the cameo of Tiger. Now, Tiger 3 is where the story goes wild and deep-rooted into the crossover. Watch out for the change of character dynamics in Tiger 3," the source told us further.

The Diwali offing will act like a must-watch for the viewers, who have invested themselves into the world of Aditya Chopra Universe.

