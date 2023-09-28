The show will focus on the journey of one of the most beloved and celebrated gods of Indian mythology, Lord Hanuman.

Amid some recently launched intriguing and interesting, the makers have now decided to tap into the spiritual and mythological emotions of their audiences. With a lineup of shows like Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Titli, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, and Keh Doon Tumhein, which focus on family drama and romance, the new show will be focusing on bringing forth the story of Lord Hanuman and his journey on the small screen with ‘Chiranjeevi Hanuman: Ram Bhakti Rudra Shakti’.

Star Plus announces a magnum opus show that brings to life the epic saga of ‘Chiranjeevi Hanuman-Ram Bhakti Rudra Shakti’

With Chiranjeevi Hanuman: Ram Bhakti Rudra Shakti, Star Plus has once again ventured back into history and brought to their audience the most iconic epic saga. Speaking about the show, a source close to it revealed, “The historic show's extravaganza and magnificence is something that the audience would love to experience. The epic tale depicts Ram's quest to rescue Sita from the clutches of Ravana with the help of the mighty Hanuman, with the show highlighting the journey of Lord Hanuman. It is a timeless drama that will help the viewers reminisce about the beauty of the characters and the story. With its epic storytelling and fresh perspective, the show ‘Chiranjeevi Hanuman: Ram Bhakti Rudra Shakti’ will surely leave imprints of the characters in the audience's hearts!

Chiranjeevi Hanuman: Ram Bhakti Rudra Shakti is all set to air on Star Plus but further details on the cast and airing of the show are yet to be revealed.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai couple Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod to exit the show post leap; report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.