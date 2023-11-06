Not too long ago, we had reported that Colors is launching a new show titled Doree, starring Amar Upadhyay, Sudhaa Chandran, and Mahi Bhanushali. The show aims at raising relevant questions on the rights of girl child through the lens of six-year-old girl. And today, the channel announced its collaboration with the Ministry of Women and Child Development’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative, to address the issue of girl child abandonment, through the launch of its new fiction show.

Colors joins forces with the Ministry of Women and Child Development to support the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative through Doree

Hon’ble Smt. Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs opened up about this initiative saying, “Just as a nation’s progress is defined by how it treats its women and children, similarly entertainment’s impact is defined by how it can change mindsets. Under the guidance of our honourable PM Shri Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has made great strides through the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative in changing the way girl child is perceived. I’m glad that our country’s foremost entertainment channel COLORS has joined in this initiative to create a show, Doree on the important but often overlooked issue of girl child abandonment. The channel will be raising awareness of our Childline India 1098 helpline amongst viewers and provide the much-needed popular support to this initiative.”

Kevin Vaz, CEO – Broadcast Entertainment, Viacom18, added, “We are honoured to be partnering with the Ministry of Women and Child Development to raise awareness about the prevalent issue of girl child abandonment through our new show, Doree and the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative. As the country’s most watched primetime entertainment destination, joining forces with the ministry to promote the Childline helpline number through our show is poised to catalyse meaningful behavioural change in society. We are hopeful that Doree will touch the lives of millions of viewers and bring focus on the social evil of girl child abandonment.”

With an aim to bring societal change and address the gender bias against girl child, through this association COLORS aims to raise awareness about the social evil of girl child abandonment. In addition to launching a primetime show on the subject, as part of this association, COLORS will promote the 24-hour emergency toll free Childline India helpline number (1098) for those seeking assistance for any abandoned girl child across the nation.

Doree, airing every Monday to Friday at 9 pm on COLORS, aims to generate popular conversation and thereby raise awareness on the issue of girl child abandonment. It is expected to premiere on October 6.

