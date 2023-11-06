The promo of the third episode of Koffee With Karan 8 has hit the tube and it will feature Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday.

Koffee With Karan 8 episodes have been garnering interesting reviews from audiences. While the show promises to explore more celebs, with interviews getting emotional and personal, the latest episode promises to address some rumours too which have been doing the rounds. The latest promo of the third episode of Koffee With Karan 8, which will air on Thursday, is said to feature Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. The duo will be coming together for the first time, and the promo starts with host Karan Johar referring to their ‘common factor’, which is not films but their ‘ex-boyfriend’.

For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday were expected to date Kartik Aaryan when they were shooting for Love Aaj Kal and Pati, Patni, Aur Woh respectively. Apart from that the trailer also addresses the ‘elephant’ in the room or as Ananya says, the ‘Liger’ in the room, where Karan also asked the girls about their current dating life. While Sara Ali Khan went on to clarify that the world is behind the ‘wrong Sara’, owing to the ongoing rumours about her dating Shubman Gill. The actress is probably referring to Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Sachin Tendulkar in the conversation.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday and Karan Johar indulged in an interesting wordplay where they spoke about the rife rumours about her dating Aditya Roy Kapur. It seems to have started by Sara Ali Khan, who responded during the rapid-fire round that the one thing she doesn’t have which Panday has is ‘A Night Manager’. Karan continued it asking, “How are you managing your nights, aren’t you a bit Gumraah in love?” Ananya replied, “Aashiqui aisi hi hoti hai” but refused to answer any further.

This episode of Koffee With Karan 8 will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, October 7.

