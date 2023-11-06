Directed by Meghna Gulzar and also featuring Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, among others, the film is slated for release on Dec 1.

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up to play the iconic role of the legendary Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw, who worked closely with the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. While the teaser of the film, which released a few weeks ago, gave audiences a glimpse into the world of Manekshaw, the date for the trailer launch of the biopic, titled Sam Bahadur, has been locked. Audiences will be getting another extensive sneak peek into the movie on November 7.

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur trailer to release on November 7

On Monday, the makers of Sam Bahadur took to social media to announce that they will be unveiling the trailer of the Vicky Kaushal starrer. The producers RSVP Movies took to social media to announce about the same, adding, “Yeh Kahaani hai about the man who dedicated his life to the Indian Army, to the nation.”



Speaking of Sam Manekshaw, he was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. Manekshaw was instrumental during the birth of the nation of Bangladesh in 1971 and after the war, Manekshaw became known for his compassion towards the Prisoners of War. Although he was to retire in June 1972, his term was extended by a period of six months and was promoted to the rank of field marshal on 1 January 1973 making him the first Indian Army officer to be so promoted.

Coming to the film Sam Bahadur, it will feature Sanya Malhotra as Sam Manekshaw’s wife Siloo, Fatima Sana Shaikh as Indira Gandhi, Neeraj Kabi as Jawaharlal Nehru, among others. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is slated for release on December 1, 2023.

