Prime Video today announced the exclusive streaming premiere of the comedy-drama, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream the film starting June 10, on Amazon Prime Video. Following Bunty Aur Babli 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is the second film to be premiered on Prime Video from the licensing deal with Yash Raj Films (YRF).

A blend of emotions, comedy, and drama coupled with brilliant performances by the actors, the film, which sees Ranveer Singh play the role of a father, for the very first time, offers the perfect dose of entertainment along with addressing a serious issue. Jayeshbhai Jordaar circles around a son of a Gujarati sarpanch, who goes against his patriarchal family to save his unborn girl child, sending out a social message of stopping female infanticide.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Shalini Pandey, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma.

