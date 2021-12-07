Irish actor Colin Farrell has officially signed on to star in and executive produce a series spinoff of The Batman in which he would again play The Penguin.

Farrell will first portray the villainous character in The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, as reported by Variety. The series would then reportedly delve into The Penguin’s rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld. At the beginning of the series in September, Farrell was not attached at that time.

The Penguin, a.k.a. Oswald Cobblepot, is one of the most famous members of the Batman Rogues Gallery, recognizable by his top hat, monocle, and wide variety of deadly umbrellas. On the live-action side, the character has previously been played by actors like Burgess Meredith, Danny DeVito, and Robin Lord Taylor.

Should the Penguin show go forward, it would be the second spinoff series from The Batman at HBO Max. The streamer has already ordered a drama set within the Gotham Police Department, with Joe Barton attached as the showrunner. It is part of WarnerMedia’s attempt to launch a new interconnected Batman universe across all of its platforms.

Farrell is best known for his many film roles, winning praise for starring in features such as The Lobster, In Bruges, and Seven Psychopaths. On the TV side, he recently starred in the BBC and AMC Plus drama The North Water and previously starred in True Detective Season 2 at HBO. He most recently wrapped shooting on The Banshees of Inisherin, which reunited him with In Bruges writer-director Martin McDonough and co-star Brendan Gleeson.

Lauren LeFranc is attached to write the script for the series. Along with Farrell, The Batman director Matt Reeves and the film’s producer Dylan Clark would executive produce the Penguin series under their 6th & Idaho and Dylan Clark Productions banners respectively. Warner Bros. Television would produce.

The Batman is due to be released on March 4, 2022.

