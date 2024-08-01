Prime Video's highly anticipated Indian series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, has finally dropped its first look. The series, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, promises to be a thrilling blend of espionage and romance set against the vibrant backdrop of the 90s. Along with the first look, the makers have announced the premiere date - . The much-awaited first look offers a glimpse into the world of Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Citadel: Honey Bunny to stream on November 7; teaser of Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu out, watch

Citadel: Honey Bunny is a part of the larger Citadel universe, which includes the original series starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden. The Indian adaptation promises to be a unique blend of global espionage and local storytelling. The first look, released earlier this year, gave audiences a glimpse into the high-stakes world of the series, featuring exhilarating action sequences, intriguing plot points, and the crackling chemistry between Varun and Samantha.

“We are thrilled to announce the premiere date for the much-awaited Citadel: Honey Bunny today. The

Indian series in the world of Citadel blends the charm of the '90s with an immersive narrative and truly

captivating performances by Samantha as Honey, Varun as Bunny, and the entire ensemble cast. The

fictional series will take the audience back to the genesis of this international clandestine spy-agency,

delving further into its foundation, activities, influence, and rise in the distinctive and sensational signature of Raj & DK that the audience has come to love, enjoy, and admire. The teeming excitement for

the series has been palpable amongst super fans of Varun and Samantha and having them participate in

this larger-than-life date reveal event is truly a memorable experience for everyone present,” said Nikhil

Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

"Citadel: Honey Bunny is a swashbuckling blend of gritty, fast-paced action and compelling drama with

exceptional performances. We are excited to introduce Varun as an edgy action hero, and Samantha has

upped her action game to the next level. We are also thrilled to have joined with the powerhouse Kay Kay

Menon once again and are lucky to have an incredible cast,” stated Raj & DK. “Ever since the series was

announced, we have received overwhelming support and anticipation from fans, and that has been truly

gratifying. So, it is only natural that we include fans in our date reveal today. The response to the teaser has been very heartening and we believe it is a testament to the dedication of the entire team. We cannot wait for audiences across the world to enjoy one of our most ambitious projects yet!”

Apart from the lead pair, the series boasts a stellar supporting cast including Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher. Their contributions are expected to add depth and complexity to the narrative.

