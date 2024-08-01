Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is set to join Sunny Deol in the much-anticipated sequel, Border 2. This news has created a buzz among fans and the film industry alike, with Dosanjh playing a real-life soldier in the upcoming war film.

Diljit Dosanjh's Role in Border 2

According to a report by Peeping Moon, Dosanjh's character details are currently being kept secret. However, it has been revealed that he will portray a real-life Army officer. An insider shared, "Diljit Dosanjh has joined Sunny Deol in Border 2. His character details are currently kept under wraps, but Dosanjh is enthusiastic about the opportunity to play a real army officer and will soon begin his preparation to fully inhabit the role."

Sunny Deol's Announcement

Sunny Deol announced Border 2 in June, marking the 27th anniversary of the original Border film. He shared a nostalgic video where his voice can be heard saying, “27 saal pehle ek fauji ne vada kiya tha ki vo vapas aayega. Ussi vaade ko poora karne, Hindustan ki mitti ko apna salaam kehne, aa raha hai.” The video was captioned, “Ek fauji apne 27 saal purane waade ko pura karne, aa raha hai phirse. India’s biggest war film, #Border2.”

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that Bollywood Hungama is constantly sharing details of the upcoming film. We previously reported that Ayushmann Khurrana, Ammy Virk and Ahan Shetty will also be seen in the film. A source told us, “It is an entirely stand-alone project. Sunny Deol will play a soldier. And joining him in the cast are Ayushmann Khurrana, Ahan Shetty, and Punjab’s star Ammy Virk in a stellar role.”

