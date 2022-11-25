The first motion poster of Cirkus has been released on November 25. The quirky poster gives a glimpse of all the major characters in the upcoming film, including Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde. For the unversed, the Rohit Shetty directorial’s ensemble star cast includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johnny Liver, Siddhartha Jadhav and Sanjay Mishra, among others.

Cirkus motion poster out: Meet the characters of Ranveer Singh starrer, watch

As the motion poster starts, we can see, “We are back to entertain your family this Christmas,” on a colourful backdrop. Meanwhile, the peppy music gives a touch of madness to the glimpse of each character. As Ranveer will be seen playing a double role in the forthcoming film, the motion poster of Cirkus introduces his characters first. Later, Pooja Hedge can be seen stunning in a yellow saree in her shot, while Jacqueline Fernandez reminds us of the 80s and 90s Bollywood actresses with an iconic hairstyle and her purple attire.

On the other hand, the glimpses of Johnny Lever, Siddharth Jadhav, Sanjay Mishra, and Varun Sharma also seem promising. The motion poster of Cirkus has sent a section of netizens into a frenzy.

Interestingly, the countdown for the arrival of Rohit Shetty's next, the comedy of error, Cirkus has begun. The team is all set to unveil the trailer at a grand event on December 2 in Mumbai. Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report that Rohit Shetty has locked the trailer of Cirkus.

A trade source told us, “It's a 3-minute 47-second trailer, loaded with comic moments and big scale, with the entire ensemble getting the focus. Rohit has kept a tight campaign leading to release on December 23, and he wants to communicate all that he wants to with the first trailer of the film. He believes to create an impression with the first asset and the ones who have seen the trailer are going gaga over it.”

