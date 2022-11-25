It’s just a less than a month away that the world will see one of the finest and the biggest entertainer of the year, James Cameron’s visual spectacle Avatar: The Way of Water. While producer Jon Landau took to social media to speak about finishing the final touches of the film, one of the greatest directors of this generation director Guillermo del Toro in response to it spoke about what an epic the film is.

“Avatar: The Way of Water is a staggering achievement”, says The Shape of Water director and Academy Award winner Guillermo del Toro

“A staggering achievement - AVATAR TWOW is choke full of majestic Vistas and emotions at an epic, epic scale. A master at the peak of his powers…” the director said. Is this possibly the first review of the film?! Well, we all think so and it’s nothing but going to be a pure cinematic experience for the audiences around the globe.

A staggering achievement- AVATAR TWOW is chokefull of majestic Vistas and emotions at an epic, epic scale. A master at thepeak of his powers… https://t.co/tG6I16JlhM — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 24, 2022

Avatar: The Way of Water will be released across the globe on December 16. The sequel features the return of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, Stephen Lang, Matt Gerald, and Sigourney Weaver. Additional cast members include Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, Jemaine Clement, and Oona Chaplin, among others.

Speaking of the franchise, Avatar 3 is tentatively scheduled for December 20, 2024 followed by Avatar 4 to come out on December 18, 2026, and Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028.

20th Century Studios India will release Avatar: The Way of Water in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022.

