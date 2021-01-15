Actor Chris Evans may be returning to Marvel Cinematic Universe. He put his cape down in Marvel's 2019 Avengers: Endgame. But, as per reports, he is in talks to star in atleast one Marvel film and the deal might close for a second one.

According to Deadline, "Insiders say it’s headed in that direction for Evans to return as Steve Rogers aka Captain America in at least one Marvel property, with the door open for a second film. Sources add it’s unlikely to be a new Captain America installment and more likely to be like what Robert Downey Jr. did after Iron Man 3, appearing in such films as Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming."

While Marvel had no comment on this, Chris Evans was quick to respond on his Twitter. He stated, "news to me" claiming that there haven't been any such talks.

News to me????????‍♂ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 14, 2021

Marvel Cinematic Universe has ventured into multiple Disney+ series starting with the WandaVision series. This will be followed by The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, SheHulk, and Hawkeye series.

