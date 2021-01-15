2020 has been a decisive year for Karan Johar as he diversified into newer pastures. Dharmatic Entertainment, the new sector of his company Dharma Productions focusing on digital content, released a web film, Guilty, and a web series, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Then towards the end of the year, it was revealed that he has started a talent management agency in association with Bunty Sajdeh, called Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). Meanwhile, he also reportedly signed a five-film deal with South’s Lyca Productions and is in advanced talks to sell 30% stake of Dharma to Adani Group.

And now if reports are to be believed, then Karan Johar has hired a popular personality for Dharma Cornerstone Agency. A source reveals, “Journalist Rajeev Masand is all set to join DCA next week. He’ll be working as the COO of the company. Karan and other top authorities at Dharma believe that he’ll be the right person for the job and help them in scouting fresh talent and managing them.”

Does that mean he has quit journalism for good? The source says, “That’s what it seems like. He has been heard telling that he’s taking a sabbatical from journalism. However, looking at other journalists who quit the field completely when getting into film production and related business, it seems like Rajeev Masand, too, would go the same way.”

Rajeev Masand started reporting at the age of 16 at The Times of India. Later, he worked at The Indian Express followed by Star News and CNN-IBN. He additionally also writes for various other publications and websites frequently. Recently, he got embroiled in a controversy after the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The blind items written by Rajeev Masand on the late actor came under the scanner. The ex-journalist was massively trolled and in July 2020, he was questioned for more than 8 hours by the Mumbai Police about various issues including these blind items.

