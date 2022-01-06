Chinese star Zhang Hanyu has been roped in to play the lead for Daming Chen’s suspense drama Unspoken. He will be joined by Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead), Jake Abel (Supernatural) and Vivienne Ten (Be Yourself) in this Canada-China co-production, a dramatic feature written and directed by Daming Chen.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Unspoken tells the story of Xu (Zhang), an estranged father and an ex-cop who is separated from his deaf daughter and her new life at an American university. After his daughter’s sudden death, the tragedy pierces Xu with grief and guilt that he couldn’t be present to protect his child. Xu is convinced thatthe local authorities are after the wrong suspect to explain her death and that racism has compromised the investigation. Together with a young Chinese translator (Tien), Xu sets out to unravel the truth behind his daughter’s death. While doing so, he will not only seek justice but find redemption as he reconnects with his daughter through the process of bearing witness to her life as a young adult.

“Exploring the bias that exist within our different cultures both East and West, with this poignant and powerful story driven by intimate drama and intense action, CMC Pictures is privileged and honored to be part of this unique project,” said CMC Pictures CEO Catherine Ying in a statement, as per THR.

The filming is set to take place in China and Canada for a 2022 release with Huanxi Media and CMC Pictures of CMC Inc as producers along with Court Five’s Mark Ordesky and Jane Fleming, Han Sanping and CMC’s Ming Beaver Kwei, with Chris Lee, the former president of production at Columbia/TriStar executive producing.

Ordesky and Fleming said in a statement, “Daming’s vision is as inspiring as it is relevant. We are thrilled to be working with this illustrious Chinese team to ramp a truly international production. With three languages (English, Chinese and ASL) being utilized regularly on set, we are living proof that with effort and patience, understanding is always possible.”

Zhang Hanyu previously starred in Zhang Yimou’s The Great Wall, opposite Matt Damon and Andy Lau and Tsui Hark’s The Taking of Tiger Mountain.

