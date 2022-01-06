American actor Chris Noth has reportedly been removed from the upcoming finale of HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That. The final episode of the season will stream on February 3.

Chris Noth’s character, Mr. Big, was killed off in the first episode of And Just Like That after he suffered a heart attack while riding a Peloton. However, Noth was reportedly set to appear in the finale during a fantasy sequence where Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie reunites with Big while visiting Paris’ Pont des Arts bridge to scatter his ashes.

According to Variety, the creative team behind And Just Like That decided that the footage of Noth intended for the season finale was not narratively significant enough to justify saving it from the cutting room floor.

Last year, several women came forward with assault claims against Noth. The actor denied the first two accusations in December, saying in a statement that the accusations against him made by individuals he met years, even decades, ago are categorically false while the other encounters were consensual and that he did not assaulted these women.

Following the allegations, CBS dropped Chris Noth from his starring role on the crime series The Equalizer. Noth made his final appearance on the CBS series on Sunday.

