Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.03.2021 | 7:25 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Chhichhore producer Sajid Nadiadwala dedicates National Award to Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The 67th National Film Awards were announced today by the Information and Broadcast Ministry. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards were delayed by a year. Winners of the films made in 2019 were announced by the jury today. Late Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Chhichhore won the Best Hindi Feature film award.

Chhichhore producer Sajid Nadiadwala dedicates National Award to Sushant Singh Rajput

After Chhichhore was announced as one of the winners, producer Sajid Nadiadwala in a statement said that he dedicates the award to the late actor. “On behalf of NGE (Nadiadwala Grandson and Entertainment), I dedicate this extremely prestigious award to Sushant Singh Rajput. We can’t get over his loss ever but I sincerely pray that this award gives a little bit of happiness to his family and fans which includes me. And I am tremendously grateful to Nitesh Tiwari for giving us all this very special movie."

Sushant Singh Rajput played the lead role in the 2019 film Chhichhore directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar among others.

Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020. He was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: 67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush bag top honours

More Pages: Chhichhore Box Office Collection , Chhichhore Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Salman Khan’s Radhe - Your Most…

Kartik Aaryan tests positive for COVID-19

“I am recovering,” says Satish Kaushik

Satish Kaushik hospitalised days after…

After Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore gets first…

Bigg Boss 14’s Nikki Tamboli tested positive…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification