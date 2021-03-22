Bollywood Hungama

Sunny Deol’s son Rajvir Deol to debut with Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri in Avnish Barjatya’s film

Earlier today it was announced that Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor will be making her debut with Dharma Cornerstone Agency. Now, it has been revealed that Sunny Deol's younger son Rajvir Deol and Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri will be making their on screen debut together.

Sunny Deol’s son Rajvir Deol to debut with Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri in Avnish Barjatya’s film

Reportedly, the duo will be making their debut with director Avnish Barjatya's untitled destination wedding romcom. Avnish is senior filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's son. For Avnish's debut directorial, it is being reported that the film will be on the lines of Ayan Mukerji's hit film Yeh Jaawaani Hai Deewani. According to reports, there will be several young actors roped in for the film with Rajvir and Alizeh leading the cast.

Sunny Deol had earlier launched his elder son Karan Deol with the 2019 romance-action film Pal Do Pal Ke Paas in 2019 opposite debutante Sahher Bammba. Meanwhile, Alizeh is the daughter of Salman Khan's sister Alvira Agnihotri and actor-producer Atul Agnihotri.

ALSO READ: Sooraj Barjatya’s next with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani to be titled Oonchai; Anupam Kher joins the cast

