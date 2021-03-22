Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Awards got delayed by a year. The Information & Broadcasting Ministry on Monday announced the winners for the films made in the year 2019 and 2020.
Here's the complete list of Winners of the 67th National Film Awards:
FEATURE FILMS:
Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee(Bhonsle) and Dhanush (Asuran)
Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika and Panga)
Best Director: Bahattar Hoorain
Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi
Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi
Best Feature Film: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam)
Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore
Best Film on Social Issue: Anandi Gopal
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Maharshi (Telugu)
Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam
Best Telugu Film: Jersey
Best Konkani Film: Kaajro
Best Odia Films: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita
Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2
Best Kannada Film: Akshi
Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa-Who Never Surrender
Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami
Best Tamil Film: Asuran
Best Marathi Film: Bardo
Best Manipuri Films: Eigi Kona
Best Action Director: Avane Sirmanannarayan (Kannada)
Best Choreogrpahy : Maharshi (Telugu)
Best Special effects : Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham
Special jury: Oththa Seruppu Size 7
Best Lyrics: Kolaambi (Malayalam)
Best Music direction: Viswasam (Tamil)
Best Make Up Artist: Helen
Best Costume designer: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham
Best Production design : Anandi Gopal (Marathi)
Best editing : Jersey
Best Audiogrpahy : Iewduh (Khasi)
Best sound design :Trijya
Rerecordist :Oththa Seruppu
Best Original Screenplay: Jyesththopotru (bengali)
Best Adapted Screenplay: Gumnami
Best Dialogue: The Tashkent files
Best Cinematography: Jallikattu
Best Female singer: Savani Ravindra
Best Male singer: B Praak Teri Mitti
NON FEATURE FILMS
Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember (English)
Best Environment Film :The Stork Saviours (Hindi)
Best Investigative Film: Jakkal (Marathi)
Best debut Non-feature Film of a Director: Khisa (Marathi) Director:Raj Pritam More
Best Non-feature film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)
