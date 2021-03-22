Bollywood Hungama

67th National Film Awards: Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee, Dhanush bag top honours

Bollywood News
Bollywood Hungama News Network

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Awards got delayed by a year. The Information & Broadcasting Ministry on Monday announced the winners for the films made in the year 2019 and 2020.

Here's the complete list of Winners of the 67th National Film Awards:

FEATURE FILMS: 

Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee(Bhonsle) and Dhanush (Asuran)

Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika and Panga)

Best Director: Bahattar Hoorain

Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi

Best Feature Film: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam)

Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

Best Film on Social Issue: Anandi Gopal

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Maharshi (Telugu)

Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam

Best Telugu Film: Jersey

Best Konkani Film: Kaajro

Best Odia Films: Sala Budhar Badla and Kalira Atita

Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2

Best Kannada Film: Akshi

Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa-Who Never Surrender

Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami

Best Tamil Film: Asuran

Best Marathi Film: Bardo

Best Manipuri Films: Eigi Kona

Best Action Director: Avane Sirmanannarayan (Kannada)

Best Choreogrpahy : Maharshi (Telugu)

 Best Special effects : Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham

Special jury:  Oththa Seruppu Size 7

Best Lyrics: Kolaambi (Malayalam)

Best Music direction: Viswasam (Tamil)

Best Make Up Artist: Helen

Best Costume designer: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham

Best Production design : Anandi Gopal (Marathi)

Best editing : Jersey

Best Audiogrpahy : Iewduh (Khasi)

Best sound design :Trijya

Rerecordist :Oththa Seruppu

Best Original Screenplay: Jyesththopotru (bengali)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Gumnami

Best Dialogue:  The Tashkent files

Best Cinematography: Jallikattu

Best Female singer:  Savani Ravindra

Best Male singer: B Praak Teri Mitti

NON FEATURE FILMS
Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember (English)

Best Environment Film :The Stork Saviours (Hindi)

Best Investigative Film: Jakkal (Marathi)

Best debut Non-feature Film of a Director: Khisa (Marathi) Director:Raj Pritam More

Best Non-feature film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)

