Aashim Gulati opened up about his character in the upcoming web show, asserting that it helped him break out of a mould and explore something new.

Last seen in the Prime Video coming-of-age drama Jee Karda, Aashim Gulati is all set to return to web series space with Choona, co-starring Monika Panwar. This series is said to be an edge-of-your-seat, binge-worthy affair with a thrilling mix of drama, comedy, and action which is expected to leave you begging for more. At the heart of it is Aashim Gulati, in the role of Ansari who is a goofy yet lovable character - a gully ka gunda and it’s a character that the actor he has never played before.

“The character of Ansari challenged me to break away” – Aashim Gulati on his Netflix debut Choona with Monika Panwar

Aashim Gulati revealed that adapting this character from the heartland was an exciting challenge for him and that, he underwent extensive training and workshops to fully immerse himself in Ansari's world. He also learnt to embrace the nuances and mannerisms of a person from a different cultural background. Aashim wanted to dedicate himself to this craft to ensure a promising and authentic portrayal.

Revealing that the director was the one who chose him for the role of Ansari, Aashim revealed that he felt both thrilled and challenged while taking this up. Speaking about his enthusiasm for this project, he added, "Choona was a prolific and wholesome journey as I haven't played a character like this before,". Aashim went on to mention that while he often got calls for boy-next-door roles, Netflix’s Choona presented him with a fresh opportunity to break out of that mould and explore newer dimensions as an actor.

He continued, “I am ecstatic to be a part of 'Choona' and to bring Ansari's character to life . Ansari's journey is a rollercoaster of emotions, blending drama, comedy, and action in a truly unique way. Roles like this allow me to experiment and test my craft, encouraging me to mould myself into doing more versatile characters. Working on this series has been an incredible opportunity for growth, and I am excited for audiences to see me in this never-seen-before avatar.”

Aashim was also all praises for writer-director Pushpendra Nath Misra as he shared, “His vision of how Choona should materialise on screen was so precise that there was hardly any room for improvisation. Such meticulousness ensures that every aspect of the show is purposeful and adds depth to the characters and the plot.”

Grab your popcorn to settle in for a wild ride with the heist comedy-drama, Choona which is slated to premiere on Netflix on September 29.

