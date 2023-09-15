Applause Entertainment and yes Studios last year came up with the SonyLIV show Tanaav, which was an official adaptation of the Israeli show Fauda. The two banners are now back with the second season of Tanaav. The show is set against the backdrop of Kashmir, and it deals with the efforts of the Special Task Group in tackling terrorism in the region. Season one of Tanaav featured Manav Vij, Sumit Kaul, Rajat Kapoor and Shashank Arora and was directed by Sudhir Mishra and co-directed by Sachin Mamta Krishn.

Tanaav season 2 to arrive on SonyLIV through yes Studios and Applause Entertainment

Sameer Nair, managing director, Applause Entertainment said, “We're honoured to extend our partnership with yes Studios after the resounding success of Tanaav Season One. The teams at Applause and Sony LIV are pumped as we set out to craft an even more gripping tale for our audience with a season two. Stay tuned for an extraordinary tale of courage, conflict, and camaraderie as we embark on this exciting new adventure.”

Sharon Levi, managing director of yes Studios added, “We are thrilled that our relationship with Applause Entertainment will continue and are excited that this extension to the format deal will ensure a return for Tanaav. Fauda was our first big global hit and Tanaav its first local adaptation. It was very important for us to work with the right partner, one that could deftly cover differing perspectives in a highly complex situation and create interesting and relevant characters anchored in its own unique local setting and circumstances. The Applause Entertainment team did all this brilliantly, and we can’t wait to see what they have planned for season two.”

The details about Tanaav in terms of its basic plot will be shared later.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Gagan Dev Riar on comparisons with Pratik Gandhi’s act in Scam 1992, “Harshad Mehta was way different than Abdul Karim Telgi”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.