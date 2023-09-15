Jawan, which is expected to revolve around Shah Rukh Khan, featured a girl gang, comprising of popular actors like Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, along with Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. Among them was Aaliyah, who kicked off her career as a musician and has now gained immense popularity with her recent stint in Jawan. While she opened up about how she got the casting call in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, she also discussed her camaraderie with the actors on the sets of the film including Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. During the same, she recalled shooting for the climax sequence featuring Shah Rukh and Vijay.

NO SPOILER! Aaliyah Qureshi opens up about the ‘chilling climax’ sequence of Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan: EXCLUSIVE

In the interview, Aaliyah Qureshi told Bollywood Hungama, that the entire jail climax sequence was shot in one go unlike any other scene in the film and how the beauty of it left everyone on the sets in awe of the actors, Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi. She said, “I remember this one specific instance in the jail where it was Shah Rukh Sir and Vijay Sir’s scene. We did a wide take, which was just for five minutes without cutting. Normally, we did a lot of cuts because Atlee Sir’s style is very fast. So, we don't usually do a scene beginning to end, but that scene between Shah Rukh Sir and Vijay Sir was shot like that. And I promise after four minutes of just the scene going on, there was a pin drop silence on a set of like 500 girls and about 500 crew members. And after that, everyone just burst into applause.”

She continued, “This doesn't happen generally because you are professional on the sets. Normally, even if Shah Rukh Sir does a great scene, you probably just be like, ‘wow, nice scene’ and move on. But in this case, there was this energy, and we were just shocked. We were like this chemistry between the two of them is ‘chilling’. I mean on one hand, we have Shah Rukh Sir with his charisma and his style and on the other hand, we have Vijay Sir who is into improvisation and just says something funny in a moment when it was not even meant to be there. So, when we had them together on the screen, it was giving us chills to watch two geniuses working together.”

Jawan also marked the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Jawan actress Aaliyah Qureishi admits she couldn’t get tickets for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer; says, “I had to request the production team”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.