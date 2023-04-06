On Wednesday, a stage was erected for actor-filmmaker-singer Farhan Akhtar‘s upcoming live performance at a college fest in Indore. Numerous videos and photos from the site are circulating on the internet. For the unversed, Farhan was supposed to perform at the college festival this week. The official website of Indore's Sushila Devi Bansal College had posted an article promoting his performance on March 21. The BGI Timelapse festival was planned to take place on April 5 in Indore and April 6 in Bhopal.

Chaos erupts as Farhan Akhtar’s concert stage collapses due to dust storm in Indore

Coming back to the viral video, a wind gust is shown in the video toppling the lighting and other equipment. The high stage fell, and a piece of the scaffolding hit a university building as well. In the video, a group of individuals can be seen hurrying towards the collapsed stage to check for casualties. A person can be heard asking in the video, “Bhai kisi ko laga nahi hai na (Did anybody get hurt)?” Meanwhile, a section of fans and well-wishers of Farhan is blaming the vendor for its shortcomings, many are

Coming to the professional front, the 49-year-old actor-filmmaker was last seen in Toofaan. He will soon don the hat of the director for an upcoming Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa. A couple of weeks back began location scouting for the film. Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead, it is written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti; produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

