Dinesh Vijan's latest production Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is causing a global furore on Netflix as it gains position amongst the top 10 trending titles in 61 countries. The Maddock Films production has become the most viewed Indian movie on Netflix within 2 weeks of its launch, with a whopping viewership of 29 million hours globally. The film is also ranked No. 2 worldwide on Netflix.

Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal starrer Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga garners 29 million watch hours viewership in 14 days on Netflix; surpasses RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi

The top 3 global hits out of India in 14 days of its launch are Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga with 29 million watch hours viewership followed by RRR with 25.5 million watch hours and Gangubai Kathiawadi with 22.1 million viewership hours, respectively.

Previously, talking about the love and adulation that Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga has received on Netflix, Director Ajay Singh said, “I am so thrilled at this response from the audiences. Making this one-of-a-kind heist-hijack thriller felt like a gamble at the time but with the audiences now open to seeing edgy content and with platforms like Netflix supporting such unique content, it gives directors like me room to experiment with our creativity. Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal have both given electrifying performances along with a strong ensemble cast. I hope this film continues to track this well globally!”

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is a story about an air hostess and her businessman Beau who are on a mission to steal diamonds to free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark. However, the heist goes horribly wrong, when the very plane carrying the diamonds is caught up in a hostage situation.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is directed by Ajay Singh and Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik.

