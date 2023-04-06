Set up in 2016, yFX Studios is a part of India’s biggest film studio – Yash Raj Films, the 50-year-plus entertainment conglomerate helmed by Aditya Chopra. With over 35 feature films to its credit, including the country’s biggest blockbusters like Pathaan, War, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, etc., the award-winning yFX Studios is one of the industry’s leading players.

Yash Raj Films’ award-winning VFX division yFX Studios unveils its official website

yFX Studios is a full-service visual effects facility, with state-of-the-art in-house technology, comprising over 250 skilled and experienced VFX artists and technicians, headed by Academy (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences) and VES (Visual Effects Society) member Sherry Bharda. From being part of the initial script readings, to pre-visualization, shoot supervision, to final VFX and post, and supervision of colour grading, yFX Studios is an integral part of the entire film-making process.

Their latest offering is YRF’s recent release – Pathaan, which has become the highest-grossing Hindi language film worldwide. Pathaan is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious YRF Spy Universe and has the biggest superstars of the country – Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. This marquee tentpole project has been directed by Siddharth Anand.

yFX Studios has designed and worked on the visual effects for all YRF films for the last 6 years, as well as non-YRF films like the action blockbuster Uri, Salman Khan’s Bharat, and international projects as well. Currently, the studio is working on the much-anticipated Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

yFX Studios’ official website gaves us a glimpse of what goes into making magic through visual effects for a jaw-dropping cinematic experience, and importantly, the people behind the alchemy!

Enter the world of yFX!

