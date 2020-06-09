Celebrity manager Disha Salian committed suicide by jumping off a building in Mumbai on Monday. The young woman jumped off a building in Malad from the 14th floor. She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead.

Disha was actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager and also managed Fukrey actor Varun Sharma. Varun took to his twitter handle to express his grief. "At a loss of words.Speechless.Numb. It seems unreal. So many memories! A lovely person & dear friend.U always wore that smile & dealt with everything with such kindness.U will be deeply missed.Prayers & Strength to the Family. I still can’t believe Disha you’re gone. Too Soon," he wrote.

At a loss of words.Speechless.Numb. It seems unreal. So many memories! A lovely person & dear friend.U always wore that smile & dealt with everything with such kindness.U will be deeply missed.Prayers & Strength to the Family. I still can’t believe Disha you’re gone. Too Soon???? pic.twitter.com/KF706AzLqm — Varun Sharma (@varunsharma90) June 9, 2020



The reason for suicide has not been established yet. The police are currently investigating the matter and have recorded statements of Disha's parents.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.