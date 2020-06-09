Bollywood Hungama

Celebrity manager Disha Salian who worked with Varun Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Celebrity manager Disha Salian committed suicide by jumping off a building in Mumbai on Monday. The young woman jumped off a building in Malad from the 14th floor. She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead.

Disha was actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager and also managed Fukrey actor Varun Sharma. Varun took to his twitter handle to express his grief. "At a loss of words.Speechless.Numb. It seems unreal. So many memories! A lovely person &  dear friend.U always wore that smile &  dealt with everything with such kindness.U will be deeply missed.Prayers & Strength to the Family. I still can’t believe Disha you’re gone. Too Soon," he wrote. 


The reason for suicide has not been established yet. The police are currently investigating the matter and have recorded statements of Disha's parents. 

