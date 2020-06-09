Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.06.2020 | 6:51 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Shagun Pandey of Tujhse Hai Raabta fame bids adieu to his character Atharva Bapat

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Tujhse Hai Raabta stars Sehban Azim and Reem Shaikh in lead roles and their pair has quite the fan-following. Famous by their character names, Malhar Rane and Kalyani, their fans adorably address them as KalMa. Shagun Pandey, who also played a pivotal role in the show has bid adieu to his character Atharva Bapat. He started off his career with reality shows until he got his big break in Badho Bahu and then moved on to Tujhse Hai Raabta.

Shagun of Tujhse Hai Raabta fame bids adieu to his character Atharva Bapat

The actor put out a video on his social media to announce his exit from the show and was grateful for all the love that has been showered on him. He posted the video with the caption, “Reporting ???? from the #tujhsehairaabta set ???? Well crazy 5 years on the same set and in same room #Badhobahu first and then Raabata but now i think ???? its time to say ???????? good bye here . I hope #Atharvabapat entertained you guys . THANK U for all the love thank u each and everyone for making this happen . cheers to #goodtimes .... Stay tuned there’s a lot to come ❤️???????? #Aaishaapat @zeetv. Doston show ki trp kamm nai honi chaiye ????????????????”

Take a look at it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shagun ???? (@i_shagunofficial) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Shukriya aap sab ka ..... ❤️???????? #miltehaijaldi #shagunpandey #tujhsehairaabata

A post shared by Shagun ???? (@i_shagunofficial) on

The fans are surely going to miss watching Shagun create magic on screen with his versatility.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Zareen Khan to play a lesbian in Hum Bhi…

Salman Khan to film song with Disha Patani…

Pulkit Samrat signs two movie deal with a…

Shoojit Sircar reveals Sardar Udham Singh is…

Javed Akhtar becomes the first Indian to win…

Akshay Kumar to fly to London for Bell…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification