It is the season of comebacks in the music industry! K-pop girl group Blackpink is set to make their comeback after a year. The members - Jisoo, Rose, Jennie, and Lisa - were last seen in their smash hit single 'Kill This Love' and the recent collaboration 'Sour Candy' in Lady Gaga's studio album 'Chromatica'. While the album still seems to be a while away, the fans (BLINKS) can get excited as the group will drop a pre-release single on June 26, 2020.

On June 10, YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK's agency, unveiled the teaser poster of the upcoming single. "#BLACKPINK COMEBACK TEASER POSTER. Pre-Release Single - 2020.06.26 6PM," the tweet read. More details of the single are awaited including the name and whether it will be accompanied by a music video.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is currently prepping for their comeback, their first full-length album. They recently featured on track 'Sour Candy' in Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica'.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.