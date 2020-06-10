Bollywood Hungama

BLACKPINK to release new song on June 26 ahead of their comeback album

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

It is the season of comebacks in the music industry! K-pop girl group Blackpink is set to make their comeback after a year. The members - Jisoo, Rose, Jennie, and Lisa - were last seen in their smash hit single 'Kill This Love' and the recent collaboration 'Sour Candy' in Lady Gaga's studio album 'Chromatica'. While the album still seems to be a while away, the fans (BLINKS) can get excited as the group will drop a pre-release single on June 26, 2020.

BLACKPINK to release new song on June 26 ahead of their comeback album

On June 10, YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK's agency, unveiled the teaser poster of the upcoming single. "#BLACKPINK COMEBACK TEASER POSTER. Pre-Release Single - 2020.06.26 6PM," the tweet read. More details of the single are awaited including the name and whether it will be accompanied by a music video.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is currently prepping for their comeback, their first full-length album. They recently featured on track 'Sour Candy' in Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica'.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa scammed over $800,000 by former manager, confirms YG Entertainment

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

