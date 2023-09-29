The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting took to their verified social media handle and reacted to the corruption allegations made by Tamil actor Vishal against CBFC.

The central government has taken cognizance of the alleged corruption in the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and ordered an inquiry into the claim by Tamil actor Vishal that he paid Rs 6.5 lakhs bribe to obtain censor certification of the Hindi version of his film Mark Antony.

CBFC row: Centre orders probe after Vishal levels corruption charges against board; calls it “Extremely unfortunate”

The information and broadcasting ministry said senior officials have been deputed to Mumbai to probe the matter. The ministry also urged the Producers Guild of India and the Motion Pictures Association to cooperate by providing information about other instances of harassment by the CBFC.

“The Government has zero tolerance for corruption and strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved. A senior officer from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has been deputed to Mumbai to conduct an inquiry today itself,” read an excerpt of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The issue of corruption in CBFC brought forth by actor @VishalKOfficial is extremely unfortunate. The Government has zero tolerance for corruption and strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved. A senior officer from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting… — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) September 29, 2023

For the unversed, Vishal had alleged on Thursday that officials from the CBFC demanded a bribe of Rs 6.5 lakhs in exchange for screening and granting a U/A certificate to his film. He had appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the matter.

The CBFC is yet to comment on the allegations made by the actor.

