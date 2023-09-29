Back in 2022, Mahesh Manjrekar announced that his Marathi film, Veer Daudale Saat will hit the big screen during the Diwali 2023 weekend. The director also confirmed that the film will mark the Marathi debut of Akshay Kumar, who will be seen playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the epic period drama. The announcement resulted in a box office clash with the YRF production, Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Akshay Kumar and Mahesh Manjrekar’s Veer Daudale Saat no longer releasing during Diwali; averts clash with Salman Khan’s Tiger 3

And now Bollywood Hungama has exclusively got to know that the Marathi Film, Veer Daudale Saat is no longer releasing on Diwali 2023. “The clash between Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan has been avoided. Mahesh Manjrekar and the team will be announcing a new release date shortly. The decision to avert the clash with Tiger3 has been taken in the best financial interest of both the films, as the producers of Veer Daudale Saat are expecting huge numbers from the film in Maharashtra and that won’t be possible in a clash scenario,” a source close to Mahesh Manjrekar told Bollywood Hungama.

That’s not all, director Mahesh and his technical team needs more time to complete shooting for the film to provide a world-class experience celebrating the heroic win of the Maratha Troops. “The war sequences are taking longer than expected and the team doesn’t wish to come with a half-baked product,” the source further shared.

With this, Tiger 3 will now get an uninterrupted release during the Diwali period in most of the markets. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and is a part of YRF Spy Universe.

