comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 29.09.2023 | 4:13 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fukrey 3 Dono Mission Raniganj Yaariyan 2 Tiger 3 Jawan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Akshay Kumar and Mahesh Manjrekar’s Veer Daudale Saat no longer releasing during Diwali; averts clash with Salman Khan’s Tiger 3

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Akshay Kumar and Mahesh Manjrekar’s Veer Daudale Saat no longer releasing during Diwali; averts clash with Salman Khan’s Tiger 3

en Bollywood News Akshay Kumar and Mahesh Manjrekar’s Veer Daudale Saat no longer releasing during Diwali; averts clash with Salman Khan’s Tiger 3
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Back in 2022, Mahesh Manjrekar announced that his Marathi film, Veer Daudale Saat will hit the big screen during the Diwali 2023 weekend. The director also confirmed that the film will mark the Marathi debut of Akshay Kumar, who will be seen playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the epic period drama. The announcement resulted in a box office clash with the YRF production, Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Akshay Kumar and Mahesh Manjrekar’s Veer Daudale Saat no longer releasing during Diwali; averts clash with Salman Khan’s Tiger 3

And now Bollywood Hungama has exclusively got to know that the Marathi Film, Veer Daudale Saat is no longer releasing on Diwali 2023. “The clash between Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan has been avoided. Mahesh Manjrekar and the team will be announcing a new release date shortly. The decision to avert the clash with Tiger3 has been taken in the best financial interest of both the films, as the producers of Veer Daudale Saat are expecting huge numbers from the film in Maharashtra and that won’t be possible in a clash scenario,” a source close to Mahesh Manjrekar told Bollywood Hungama.

That’s not all, director Mahesh and his technical team needs more time to complete shooting for the film to provide a world-class experience celebrating the heroic win of the Maratha Troops. “The war sequences are taking longer than expected and the team doesn’t wish to come with a half-baked product,” the source further shared.

With this, Tiger 3 will now get an uninterrupted release during the Diwali period in most of the markets. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and is a part of YRF Spy Universe.

Also Read: Raveena Tandon gives diplomatic stance on Akshay Kumar’s “Infidelity” question; says, “Every relationship, according to me is…”

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SHOCKING! Actor-producer Vishal alleges…

Raaj Shaandilyaa in talks with Kartik Aaryan…

Star Plus announces a magnum opus show that…

COLORS’ romance drama Chand Jalne Laga…

Aditya Chopra to lay the foundation of Spy…

Nominations for Best Actor (Female) -…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification