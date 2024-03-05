comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 05.03.2024 | 10:22 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Article 370 Yodha Laapataa Ladies Shaitaan Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » CBFC grants U/A certificate to Ajay Devgn-starrer Shaitaan while the original version Vash was passed with an ‘A’ certificate, that too with 8 cuts

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

CBFC grants U/A certificate to Ajay Devgn-starrer Shaitaan while the original version Vash was passed with an ‘A’ certificate, that too with 8 cuts

en Bollywood News CBFC grants U/A certificate to Ajay Devgn-starrer Shaitaan while the original version Vash was passed with an ‘A’ certificate, that too with 8 cuts
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The Ajay Devgn-starrer Shaitaan has been in the news ever since the makers launched the chilling trailer of the film on February 22. The advance booking opened on Sunday to a favourable response and it’s expected to fetch a good opening. On March 4, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted a U/A certificate to the makers. It has led to jubilation in the trade and exhibition sector as it would mean that not just adults but even family crowds can now throng theatres to see Shaitaan.

CBFC grants UA certificate to Ajay Devgn-starrer Shaitaan while the original version Vash was passed with an ‘A’ certificate, that too with 8 cuts

CBFC grants U/A certificate to Ajay Devgn-starrer Shaitaan while the original version Vash was passed with an ‘A’ certificate, that too with 8 cuts

Shaitaan received 4 modifications from the Examining Committee (EC) of the CBFC. The EC asked the makers to add a voiceover for the disclaimer and another disclaimer stating 'the film does not support/endorse black magic'. They also told the makers to add a static message on liquor consumption. An abusive word was replaced with a scream. The film also got a visual cut - the makers were asked to reduce visuals of blood oozing from the mouth by 25%.

Shaitaan releases in cinemas on March 8. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 132 minutes.

Shaitaan is an official remake of the 2023 Gujarati super-hit film, Vash. Interestingly, the original film was given an adults-only certificate. A Gujarati film industry member said, “Vash was not just passed with an ‘A’ certificate, but it was also given 8 cuts. Shaitaan, on the other hand, gets U/A and also fewer cuts. Nevertheless, Vash was a super-hit but with a U/A certificate, imagine the business it could have done.”

Vash suffered dialogue cuts and also the scenes of bloodshed were deleted at multiple places. In all, the CBFC asked the makers to do 8 cuts and modifications.

An industry insider, however, noted, “It is possible that Shaitaan is less gory than Vash and hence, it hasn’t faced so many cuts. Only once we see the film can we make a comparison. Until then, it’s too early to conclude that the CBFC was biased towards the Bollywood remake.”

Nevertheless, this comes at a time when the Gujarati industry and even Gujarati cinema moviegoers are slamming the CBFC over the treatment meted out to the recently released period film, Kasoombo. Its director Vijaygiri Bava posted a video alleging the CBFC gave unfair cuts to his film. He revealed that scenes of shlokas were asked to be removed while no cut was given to the religious scenes of Alaudin Khilji’s character. The video, in which the director also claimed that he got the certificate a day before and that he was on the verge of crying, went viral on social media.

Also Read: Jyotika on returning to Bollywood after 25 years with Shaitaan: “Very strong role-wise, content-wise and as a film, I feel extremely proud of it”

More Pages: Shaitaan Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Prajakta Koli, Freida Pinto, Charithra…

SCOOP: Kiara Advani lands a whopping Rs. 13…

Varun Tej starrer Operation Valentine sells…

Ranveer Singh in talks for big-budget action…

Richa Chadha, Dulquer Salmaan, Vir Das REACT…

Ridhi Dogra and Anshuman Jha’s Lakadbaggha…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification