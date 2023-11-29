A few months back, Vishal accused CBFC of asking for a bribe to grant certification to his film, Mark Anthony.

In a significant development in the ongoing CBI investigation into the alleged corruption at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Mumbai office, Tamil actor Vishal visited the CBI office on Tuesday to provide his statement. The actor had earlier accused CBFC officials of demanding a bribe for granting censor certification for the Hindi version of his film, Mark Antony.

Vishal took to social media to share his experience at the CBI office, describing it as a "new experience" and expressing his satisfaction with the way the investigation is being conducted. "Was a complete new experience and am glad the way the enquiry is being conducted," he tweeted.

The actor's visit to the CBI office comes amidst growing scrutiny of the CBFC, with several filmmakers alleging that they have been subjected to corruption and harassment by the board's officials.

Now on my way to CBI office in Mumbai for an enquiry regarding the CBFC case. Lol. Never ever thought I will be going to this office too in my life. — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) November 28, 2023

Just finished my visit to CBI office in Mumbai for an enquiry regarding the CBFC case. Was a complete new experience and am glad the way the enquiry is being conducted. Took some inputs too about how a CBI office would look like. Lol. Never ever thought in my life I will be going… — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) November 28, 2023

Vishal's case has gained particular attention due to the actor's public stance against corruption. He has been vocal in his criticism of the CBFC and has pledged to fight against corruption. The CBI investigation is expected to shed light on the extent of corruption within the CBFC and bring those responsible to justice.

In the meantime, Vishal continues to focus on his acting career, with two films in the pipeline - Vishal 34 and Thupparaivaalan 2.

