comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 29.11.2023 | 12:33 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tiger 3 Dunki Fukrey 3 Mission Raniganj Animal Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » CBFC Corruption Case: Vishal visits CBI office in Mumbai for questioning; says, “Never ever thought in my life I will…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

CBFC Corruption Case: Vishal visits CBI office in Mumbai for questioning; says, “Never ever thought in my life I will…”

en Bollywood News CBFC Corruption Case: Vishal visits CBI office in Mumbai for questioning; says, “Never ever thought in my life I will…”

A few months back, Vishal accused CBFC of asking for a bribe to grant certification to his film, Mark Anthony. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In a significant development in the ongoing CBI investigation into the alleged corruption at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Mumbai office, Tamil actor Vishal visited the CBI office on Tuesday to provide his statement. The actor had earlier accused CBFC officials of demanding a bribe for granting censor certification for the Hindi version of his film, Mark Antony.

CBFC Corruption Case: Vishal visits CBI office in Mumbai for questioning; says, “Never ever thought in my life I will…”

CBFC Corruption Case: Vishal visits CBI office in Mumbai for questioning; says, “Never ever thought in my life I will…”

Vishal took to social media to share his experience at the CBI office, describing it as a "new experience" and expressing his satisfaction with the way the investigation is being conducted. "Was a complete new experience and am glad the way the enquiry is being conducted," he tweeted.

The actor's visit to the CBI office comes amidst growing scrutiny of the CBFC, with several filmmakers alleging that they have been subjected to corruption and harassment by the board's officials. 

Vishal's case has gained particular attention due to the actor's public stance against corruption. He has been vocal in his criticism of the CBFC and has pledged to fight against corruption. The CBI investigation is expected to shed light on the extent of corruption within the CBFC and bring those responsible to justice. 

In the meantime, Vishal continues to focus on his acting career, with two films in the pipeline - Vishal 34 and Thupparaivaalan 2.

Also Read: Vishal and SJ Suryah starrer Mark Antony to premiere on Prime Video on October 13

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: After Durex condoms, Ranveer Singh to…

Animal EXCLUSIVE: CBFC removes close-up…

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan starring Ananya Panday,…

Minister Malla Reddy asks Ranbir Kapoor to…

Vicky Kaushal REACTS to Sam Bahadur clashing…

Javed Akhtar to walk down memory lane with…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification