With Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR on board to face off against each other in Ayan Mukerji's War 2, the excitement is on another level with two superstars coming together in YRF Spy Universe. Hrithik’s cameo in Tiger 3 also added to the excitement. While the first schedule was wrapped in Spain in October 2023, the second schedule will likely be shot the same way in Abu Dhabi. It was earlier reported Hrithik and Jr. NTR will begin their shoots in February 2024. Now, the makers have announced the project along with the release date.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR-led War 2 set for Independence Day 2025 weekend; Ayan Mukerji directorial to release on August 14

YRF aka Yash Raj Films has announced War 2 is set for Independence Day 2025 weekend. The film is set to release on the big screen on August 14, 2025. Earlier, reports suggested that the makers were opting for Republic Day 2025 weekend for the release of the film.

Talking about the shoot for the film, as per a report in Mid-Day, a source earlier said, “NTR Jr is currently shooting for his 30th film, directed by Koratala Siva, and will then begin his first schedule for War 2. Aditya Chopra and Ayan have planned a massive action entry shot for him in the film. Shooting for the portions involving Hrithik and him will commence in February in Mumbai over a month-long schedule. The dramatic portions will be canned first, and will be followed with action sequences.”

Kiara Advani will be the leading lady in this installment. This will mark the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.

