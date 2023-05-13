The 2018 blockbuster Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor, made the words ‘Ghapa Ghap’ famous. In the Sanjay Dutt biopic, Vicky Kaushal’s character utters the phrase and it was slang for sex. It was allowed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and cleared the film with a U/A certificate. Five years later, the CBFC, however, asked ‘Ghapa Ghap’ to be censored from an upcoming film, Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

CBFC allows ‘Ghapa Ghap’ in Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju but CENSORS the slang in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Neha Sharma starrer Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma, Jogira Sara Ra Ra has been passed with a U/A certificate and 7 cuts. The words 'daal de...mere' and 'Chub raha hai' were asked to be muted by the CBFC's examining committee. A cuss word, which was not mentioned in the cut list, was also censored. At one point, the dialogue 'E lo...nahin jaayega' was removed and also the visuals shown in that scene. In some scenes, the objectionable 'finger gesture' visuals were removed and replaced with suitable visuals. The anti-smoking ticker was inserted in a smoking scene. And finally, 'Ghapa Ghap' was removed and replaced with suitable words. The cut list mentions that the said dialogue is between a brother and a sister.

After these changes were carried out, the makers Jogira Sara Ra Ra were handed over the censor certificate on May 8. The length of the film, as mentioned on the certificate, is 121 minutes. In other words, this romantic comic caper is 2 hours and 1 minute long.

Interestingly, Jogira Sara Ra Ra was all set to release this Friday, on May 12. But due to multiple releases, the makers decided to postpone the film. Jogira Sara Ra Ra will now be released on May 26. However, since the initial plan was to release it in the second week of May, the makers had begun the censor process so that they could get the certificate before May 12.

