Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in a fun and quirky role in the upcoming film Jogira Sara Ra Ra which also features Neha Sharma as the leading lady. The film is a romcom tracing the journey of Jogi Pratap Singh, essayed by Siddiqui. While the actor was all set to entertain his fans in theatres this week, it seems that the release date of the film has been pushed, from May 12 to May 26 and recently the change in date was announced on social media.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma starrer Jogira Sara Ra Ra to now release on May 26

Readers would be aware that from Priyanka Chopra starrer Love Again (Hollywood) to Naga Chaitanya starrer Custody (South) to IB 71 (Hindi), many films are scheduled for release on May 12. The makers of the film have cited that they have decided to push the release date a few days ahead owing to too many theatrical releases this week and hence, the same has been postponed to the last week of the month, that is, on May 26.

Aapko kya laga hum saare jugaad itni jaldi bata denge? Aa rahe hain #JugaaduJogi aur #PhaaduDimple ek naye aur behetar jugaad ke saath 26th May ko.#JogiraSaraRaRa #NowInCinemasOn26thMay pic.twitter.com/ABbhZRWkbn — Touchwood Multimedia Creations (@TouchwoodMM) May 9, 2023



Talking about the film, Nawazuddin had earlier said that it is a shift from the usual shaded characters he plays onscreen. “While my fans love to see me playing dark characters, I enjoy being in the light. And I am confident that this time even they will enjoy the laughs with this oddball couple who are determined to not lose their hearts to each other come what may. It’s an original and refreshing subject, like a hawa ka jhonka,” he had stated.

Neha Sharma, who was last seen in the theatrical release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, also had expressed her excitement for the film, adding, “Shooting for this film was such a memorable experience. We were all sad when the film wrapped up because I was having so much fun. Now, I can’t wait for you all to see it and enjoy it. It’s good clean entertainment that you can enjoy with the whole family. Hop on board, you won’t be disappointed.”

Directed by Kushan Nandy, Jogira Sara Ra Ra also stars Mimoh Chakraborty, Zarina Wahab, Sanjay Mishra among others.

