Popular singer-songwriter Papon was recently hospitalized at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He announced that he was not feeling well. In addition, he revealed that his 13-year-old son stayed with him throughout the night at the hospital.

Papon shares emotional post from hospital bed with son; says, “It’s an emotional moment…”

On Friday, Papon took to his Instagram account and shared the news of him being hospitalised. In the picture, he could be seen resting on bed while his 13-year-old son is sitting on a chair besides him. The duo was all smiles as they looked at the camera. Sharing the post, he wrote in caption, “We all fight these small battles alone. I don’t personally like posting these incidents on social media. But last night was different. It was for the first time, my little boy who is all of 13 opted to be the night attendant at the hospital!

It’s a emotional moment and I wanted to share with my friends and well wishers :)”

He further added, “I remember all those times I used to do this for my parents. I wish they were around to witness their grandson Puhor taking his turn already !

Blessed I feel and thank you all for all the blessings and good wishes!”

“I am feeling much better now!” he concluded.

Soon after he shared the news, fans and industry friends expressed their concern for the singer in the comments section. Singer Shaan commented, “Ironic but in the sweetest way .. you feel so good .. though not so well .. I can totally connect with this .. GetWell Soon Bro.” Reacting to the picture, a user wrote, “Take care Papon da.. Get well soon,” while another fan commented, “Get well soon @paponmusic da. Lots of love.”

Papon has a strong relationship with his son. Last year, on the occasion of his son Puhor's 13th birthday, he organized a special trip to Doha so that he could watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 match.

