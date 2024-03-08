comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 08.03.2024 | 7:55 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Article 370 Yodha Laapataa Ladies Shaitaan Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Cast of Madgaon Express dances to the song ‘Baby Bring It On’ in Mumbai metro; watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Cast of Madgaon Express dances to the song ‘Baby Bring It On’ in Mumbai metro; watch

en Bollywood News Cast of Madgaon Express dances to the song ‘Baby Bring It On’ in Mumbai metro; watch

The cast of Madgaon Express took the audience by surprise through their fun dance act.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The trailer of Excel Entertainment's Madgaon Express indeed opened up to a roaring response from the audience. Directed by Kunal Kemmu, it also stars him along with Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Nora Fatehi, Avinash Tiwary, Chhaya Kadam and Upendra Limaye.

Cast of Madgaon Express dances to the song ‘Baby Bring It On’ in Mumbai metro; watch

Keeping up the spree, the makers took the audience into the world of madness with the launch of the coolest party song, 'Baby Bring It On'. Now, taking the ever-hyped fervour to the next level, the team was seen dancing to the 'Baby Bring It On' song in the Mumbai Metro.

The cast of Madgaon Express, Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi took up the promotional spree to the Mumbai metros. Fully energized, the trio danced with the fans in the metro on the 'Baby Bring It On' song from the comedy entertainer. They also invited people in the metro to shake their legs with them and saw active participation.

Taglined ‘Bachpan ke sapne…. lag gaye apne,’ Madgaon Express promises a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams. Directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is set to hit theatres on March 22, 2024.

Also Read: Madgaon Express trailer: Kareena Kapoor, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan and others hail Kunal Kemmu directorial debut

More Pages: Madgaon Express Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Umrao Jaan Ada to be India's first live…

EXCLUSIVE: Author Harinder Sikka starts…

Jacqueline Fernandez’s track 'Yimmy Yimmy'…

Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 declared…

Huma Qureshi teams up with Vishal Rana and…

Following the super success of Baipan Bhari…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification